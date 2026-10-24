Champagnie finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Houston.

Champagnie finished with a pair of three-pointers, although that's really where the good news ends. While it does appear as though he is going to play a meaningful role for the Spurs, his ceiling is relatively limited. Coming off his best season in the NBA, the opportunities that he had last year simply aren't going to be available to him, assuming the roster remains largely healthy. Fantasy managers should view him as a viable three-point streaming option.