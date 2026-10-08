Champagnie will start Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs initially released a starting lineup that didn't include Champagnie, but the team has since reported that De'Aaron Fox has been downgraded to out due to soreness. This opens up a slot in the starting five for Champagnie, who is expected to play a key role this season for San Antonio after averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 82 regular-season appearances a year ago.