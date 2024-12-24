Champagnie recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the 76ers.

Champagnie led San Antonio's bench in scoring Monday and connected on five three-pointers for the fourth time this season. He finished tied with Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama (26). Champagnie started in the first 26 games of the regular season, but he's come off the bench in the Spurs' last three games as Vassell has been inserted into the starting lineup. Since and including Dec. 1, Champagnie has averaged 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over 29.3 minutes per game.