Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent eye injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Champagnie appeared to take a shot to the eye and headed back to the locker room with 8:48 remaining in the final quarter. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Sticks in starting lineup•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Drains eight triples in loss•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Posts double-double in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Double-double in Saturday's start•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Available Saturday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Questionable for Saturday•