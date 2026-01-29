default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent eye injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie appeared to take a shot to the eye and headed back to the locker room with 8:48 remaining in the final quarter. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

More News