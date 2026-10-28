Champagnie had 26 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 victory over the Kings.

Champagnie was red hot during the first half of Tuesday's win, connecting on eight triples en route to a season-high 26 points. While this was a fantastic night for anyone rostering, it could certainly have been a lot better had the game been even remotely close. He remains an elite source of three-pointers, although he doesn't offer a lot outside of that category. Given that he had made seven three-pointers in his previous three games, managers shouldn't expect a performance like this very often.