Champagnie ended with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Champagnie racked up his second consecutive double-double after dropping a 10/12/1 line against Phoenix earlier in the week. Champagnie is one of many players who stand to benefit from Victor Wembanyama's (calf) extended absence, and Stephon Castle's (hip) injury also helps his cause.