Champagnie supplied 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Monday's 133-123 loss to Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old forward is beginning to get comfortable in a secondary role for the Spurs. Champagnie has drained at least one three-pointer in seven straight games, tying his career-long streak, and during that time he's averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.4 assists while shooting 48.5 percent (16-for-33) from beyond the arc.