Champagnie contributed five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

With Keldon Johnson (elbow) sidelined for a second straight game, Champagnie took on his second-most minutes of the season and was active on the defensive end. Champagnie continues to start at small forward for the Spurs, but aside from occasionally contributing in the two defensive categories, he's not seeing enough usage or minutes on a game-by-game basis to make for an appealing option outside of deeper leagues.