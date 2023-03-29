Champagnie will start in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Champagnie will step into the first five with Devin Vassell (knee), Keldon Johnson (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (knee) sidelined. The undrafted rookie has enjoyed an increased role in his last five games, averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over 18.3 minutes.
