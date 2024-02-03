Champagnie contributed five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Champagnie chipped in across the board Friday, which marked his second game with over 25 minutes played this season. He is an active defensive playmaker, but his inconsistent offense and limited usage best profiles him as a streaming candidate when San Antonio is extremely shorthanded.