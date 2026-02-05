Champagnie finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 win over the Thunder.

Champagnie produced another passive performance, scoring fewer than 15 points for the fifth straight game. Since the return of Devin Vassell from injury, Champagnie has seen his overall value take a hit, averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 three-pointers in six appearances over the past two weeks. Moving forward, managers should consider him a stream-level player for anyone seeking a boost in perimeter production.