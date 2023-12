Champagnie isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Champagnie, Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan will move to the bench Wednesday, with Devin Vassell, Cedi Osman and Victor Wembanyama entering the starting lineup. Champagnie is averaging 6.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench this season.