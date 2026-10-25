Champagnie finished Saturday's 122-106 win over the Mavericks with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

Champagnie was one of six Spurs players to score in double digits Saturday, and he was the only member of the team's bench to reach that threshold. He also contributed defensively with three blocks, which was second-most on San Antonio behind Victor Wembanyama (four). Chamagnie has gone 7-for-18 (38.9 percent) from three-point range through the first three games of the regular season, and that continued form will help him maintain his role in the rotation once Tobias Harris (calf) is cleared to play.