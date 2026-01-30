Champagnie (eye) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Charlotte.

Champagnie was forced out of Wednesday's win over Houston after he got poked in the eye, but it looks like that will be a non-issue moving forward, considering he's not even being listed on the injury report. Champagnie is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 triples per game this season.