Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, according to NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.
Champagnie will move to the second unit to make way for the return of De'Aaron Fox (hamstring). Champagnie should still see considerable minutes, though. He averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his first eight games of the season, all of them as a starter.
