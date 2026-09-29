Champagnie said Monday that he's not really "paying attention" to whether he starts or not, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Champagnie is instead focused on helping the Spurs win a title following their NBA Finals loss to the Knicks. The 25-year-old swingman is coming off a career year in which he started 68 of his 82 regular-season appearances, averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 triples, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 38.1 percent from deep in 27.6 minutes per contest. However, Tobias Harris is now in the mix, making it uncertain whether Champagnie will begin the regular season in the starting five. Still, he's fresh off signing a three-year, $45 million contract and figures to remain an important piece for San Antonio for the foreseeable future.