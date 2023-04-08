Champagnie will start in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Champagnie will draw the start Saturday with the Spurs down four of their five starters. In his only other start of the season, Champagnie scored two points on one-of-six shooting from the field. However, he has been on a hot streak lately, averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 27.1 minutes per game in his last three appearances.