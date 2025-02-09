Champagnie registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 loss to the Magic.

Champagnie continues to produce next to nothing, having now scored a total of just eight points in his last three games. Although he has carved out a regular spot in the rotation, his opportunities to play meaningful minutes are few and far between. In 13 games over the past month, Champagnie has averaged just 4.6 points, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per contest.