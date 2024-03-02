Champagnie won't play Sunday against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Champagnie suffered the injury in Thursday's 132-118 win over the Thunder and is considered day-to-day. The second-year wing has started in each of the Spurs' last 33 games, but he's averaging just 19.5 minutes per contest and merely serves as a placeholder on the top unit for the spot that used to belong to Keldon Johnson, who has been serving as San Antonio's sixth man. Whomever replaces Champagnie in the starting five Sunday may not be in store for meaningful run.