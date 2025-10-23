Champagnie provided five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 win over the Mavericks.

Like he did during the preseason, Champagnie started alongside Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama. Champagnie tied Keldon Johnson with 25 minutes, and rookie Dylan Harper saw 23 minutes in his debut. Champagnie's playing time will likely tick down even more when De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Kelly Olynyk (heel) are cleared to suit up. However, it's unclear when that'll be, and Champagnie appears locked into a starting role until then.