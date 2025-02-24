Champagnie closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Pelicans.

No San Antonio starter produced more than 13 points on the night, leaving Champagnie tied with Keldon Johnson for the team scoring lead. It's the second time in three games since Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) was lost for the season that Champagnie has delivered 15 or more points from the second unit, and Sunday's six made threes tied his season high. His usage may be on the upswing, but the third-year wing has played fewer than 20 minutes in seven straight contests, putting a firm camp on his upside.