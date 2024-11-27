Champagnie totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 victory over Utah.

Champagnie's numbers have been a little rocky as an everyday starter with the Spurs, but he's shown an ability to consistently contribute in secondary categories. Over 18 games, the third-year pro is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.