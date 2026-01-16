Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Posts double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie closed with 13 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 win over the Bucks.
Champagnie recorded his seventh double-double of the season and third over the last four games in Thursday's win over the Bucks. The 24-year-old forward led the team in boards and is also the Spurs' top rebounder in January. He's started nine straight games with Devin Vassell (thigh) sidelined, averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 threes, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.
