Champagnie finished Monday's 122-99 win over the Raptors with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 10 minutes.
Champagnie was unimpactful in Monday's loss to Toronto. He's been an active defender and rebounder at times this season, but he remains far removed from fantasy radar.
