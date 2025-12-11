Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Puts up 16 off bench in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.
Champagnie stuffed the statline Wednesday against the Lakers, and has been impressive even after being relegated to the second unit. In his last two games off the bench, Champagnie averages 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.5 threes on a blistering 53.8 percent clip across 29.0 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Catches fire from range•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Won't start Monday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Accounts for 14 points in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Logs second double-double of season•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Double-double in Phoenix•