Champagnie accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.

Champagnie stuffed the statline Wednesday against the Lakers, and has been impressive even after being relegated to the second unit. In his last two games off the bench, Champagnie averages 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.5 threes on a blistering 53.8 percent clip across 29.0 minutes.