Champagnie is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Celtics due to mid-back soreness.

With Devin Vassell (adductor) missing the past five games, Champagnie has seen an increased role, starting and averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes. However, now Champagnie may also miss Saturday's game, meaning minutes on the wing could be available for Keldon Johnson, Lindy Waters and others.