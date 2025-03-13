Champagnie recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 win over Dallas.

Champagnie scored single digits for the sixth straight game, continuing to play a limited role off the bench. While he has had some nice flashes this season, Champagnie has largely served as a depth piece, averaging 9.5 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.2 minutes per game thus far.