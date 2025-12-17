Champagnie had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Knicks.

Champagnie was limited to just three points, continuing what has become a concerning trend. As San Antonio starts to get healthy players back on the court, Champagnie is likely to see his nightly role reduce, at least from a productivity standpoint. While he should see close to 25 minutes per game, his scoring could be sporadic moving forward, making him more of a streaming option in standard leagues.