Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Re-signing with San Antonio

Champagnie agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Spurs on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Champagnie is set to remain with the Spurs after spending the past three-plus seasons with the club. The 25-year-old forward is fresh off a career-best year in 2025-26, averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 27.6 minutes per game in 82 regular-season games (68 starts). He figures to continue playing a significant role for the team for the foreseeable future.