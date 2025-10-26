Champagnie posted 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-107 win over the Nets.

Champagnie scored in double digits for the first time this season after being held to 12 total points in his previous two appearances of the 2025-26 regular season. He did so by capitalizing on limited offensive opportunities, scorching the net for three triples on just four attempts. Champagnie continues to see opportunities with the first unit and should remain in this role until the Spurs get healthier.