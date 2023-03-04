Champagnie will be available for the Spurs' meeting with the Rockets on Saturday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Champagnie's recall aligns with the absences of Devin Vassell (knee), Keldon Johnson (foot), Malaki Branham (back) and Doug McDermott (thumb) Saturday, meaning the 21-year-old could crack the rotation for the first time since Nov. 27.