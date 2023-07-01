The Spurs signed Champagnie to a four-year, $12 million contract with a team option for 2026-27 on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Champagnie split time between San Antonio and Philadelphia in his rookie season. In 15 games for the Spurs in 2022-23, he averaged 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes on 46.1/40.7/82.4 shooting splits. Champagnie is set to be a cheap, long-term option for the Spurs as they attempt to complete their rebuild.