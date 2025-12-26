Champagnie ended Thursday's 117-102 win over the Thunder with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes.

Champagnie is officially ice cold. Over his last four games, he's shooting 23.8 percent from the field with averages of 3.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.7 minutes per contest. With so much competition for minutes in San Antonio, he can't afford to have stretches like this.