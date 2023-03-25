Champagnie supplied 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Friday's 136-124 loss to the Wizards.

The Spurs had 10 players on their injury report coming into Friday's game, and we will probably see that quite a bit down the stretch as the Spurs take their foot off the gas. Champagnie has made the most of his limited minutes in recent games, hitting a total of eight triples over his last four contests.