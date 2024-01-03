Champagnie supplied 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Champagnie has started six consecutive games, but he hasn't been very consistent, scoring seven or fewer points in three of those outings and reaching the 15-point mark just once. Given the uncertainty of roles in the Spurs rotation and the fact Champagnie hasn't been able to stand out with extended minutes, his fantasy appeal is minimal at the moment and shouldn't be targeted outside of deep formats.