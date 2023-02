Champagnie recorded 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Champagnie struggled massively from the field and finished the game with more field goals (15) than points scored (12), but he still delivered a decent stat line considering Austin lost by 21 points against the Warriors' G League affiliate. Champagnie was one of six Austin players that scored in double digits in this loss.