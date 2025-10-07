Champagnie produced 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes of Monday's 119-88 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

The Spurs were missing numerous players to open the preseason, allowing Champagnie to draw the start. Champagnie is expected to be a key part of the second unit this season after appearing in 82 regular-season games for the Spurs in 2024-25 with averages of 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.