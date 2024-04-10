Champagnie ended Tuesday's 102-87 win over the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes.

This was the seventh game of Champagnie's career with at least 17 points. With the Spurs missing so many key players as the regular season winds down, Champagnie is getting more opportunities and certainly made the most of it Tuesday. In four April appearances, Champagnie is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.