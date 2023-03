Champagnie recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Champagnie was one of two Austin players that reached the 20-point mark in a game where the team looked outmatched. He's played just six games with Austin after logging 18 for Delaware earlier this season. He's averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with the Spurs' G-League affiliate.