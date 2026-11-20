Champagnie closed with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 victory over the Clippers.

Champagnie provided San Antonio with a much-needed perimeter threat, scoring 20 points while connecting on four three-pointers in his fourth start of the season due to the absence of Dylan Harper (groin). The 29-minute workload was encouraging, but Champagnie's fantasy production still depends heavily on his shooting efficiency. Still, his temporary starting role and his ability to stretch the floor should keep him involved as an outside threat. Champagnie has managed to produce regardless of whether he starts or not, scoring in double digits in five of his last seven appearances while shooting 41.7 percent from deep in that span.