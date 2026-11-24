Champagnie totaled 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-107 win over Sacramento.

Champagnie has been particularly aggressive from beyond the arc recently, attempting 23 three-pointers across his last two appearances and converting nine of them. The forward benefited from San Antonio's shorthanded rotation Monday, but his willingness to shoot from deep was also evident against New Orleans on Saturday with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox available. Champagnie is an intriguing option for fantasy managers looking to boost their three-point production, and his seven rebounds against Sacramento highlighted his ability to contribute outside his primary offensive specialty. His fantasy upside should get a sizable bump as long as he remains in the starting lineup due to the absence of Dylan Harper (hip).