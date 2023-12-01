Champagnie added 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds through 20 minutes in Thursday's 137-135 loss to the Hawks.

Thursday's matchup also marked Champagnie's second consecutive double-digit scoring output and third overall this season. In his last six games, the first four of which were all starts, Champagnie is averaging 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals across 22.7 minutes. With Victor Wembanyama (hip) and Doug McDermott (illness) ruled out for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, expect Champagnie to see extended playing time until they return.