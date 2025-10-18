Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Shoots well in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie tallied 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's 133-104 preseason win over the Pacers.
Champagnie led both teams with five three-pointers, and he finished tied with Luke Kornet for third most points on the Spurs behind Victor Wembanyama (17) and Stephon Castle (16). Champagnie connected on 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts during the 2024-25 regular season, but the fourth-year wing has gone 15-for-23 on three-point attempts over the Spurs' last four preseason games. He started in each of San Antonio's five exhibition contests and could start in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks if De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) is unable to play.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Another strong showing•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Scores 16 points in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Plays well in 35 minutes•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Posts 23 points in starting role•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Starting sans Vassell•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Slides into larger role in win•