Champagnie racked up 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 victory over Golden State.

Champagnie stepped up with a decent line, showing his range with three three-pointers. The Spurs made a big investment in Champagnie after acquiring him from Philadelphia, but minutes have been harder to come by after starting 59 games in his first full season with the squad. The arrival of Stephon Castle and Harrison Barnes has curbed Champagnie's potential, but he still figures to be a key part of the youthful core who will complement Victor Wembanyama next season.