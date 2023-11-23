Champagnie won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
After making four straight starts, Champagnie will be replaced in the first unit by Malaki Branham. Over that stretch, he's averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals/blocks. However, with the Spurs at full heath, expect Champagnie's workload to diminish.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Elite two-way effort•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Gets starting nod•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Drops 20 points in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Continues Summer League dominance•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Drops 30 points in win•