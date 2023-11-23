Champagnie won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

After making four straight starts, Champagnie will be replaced in the first unit by Malaki Branham. Over that stretch, he's averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals/blocks. However, with the Spurs at full heath, expect Champagnie's workload to diminish.