Champagnie finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Rockets.

Champagnie was all over the place in this one, creating havoc on the defensive end, and he had his shot falling on the other end of the floor as he tied his career-high in triples. He's been hit-or-miss this season, but Champagnie has been trending up over the past three, with averages of 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 triples, 2.7 steals and 2.3 turnovers per contest.