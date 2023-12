Champagnie will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

The Spurs are without Victor Wembanyama due to a hip issue, but they will roll with a smaller lineup Friday. Champagnie has already made four starts this season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.