Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against Oklahoma City, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Champagnie will get a chance with the first unit Monday evening with Keldon Johnson sitting due to general soreness. Champagnie put together a strong campaign during Summer League and should be in line for steady bench minutes in the frontcourt during the 2023-24 campaign given his versatility.

