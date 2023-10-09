Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against Oklahoma City, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Champagnie will get a chance with the first unit Monday evening with Keldon Johnson sitting due to general soreness. Champagnie put together a strong campaign during Summer League and should be in line for steady bench minutes in the frontcourt during the 2023-24 campaign given his versatility.
