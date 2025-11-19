default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie will start Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Stephon Castle (hip) sidelined, Champagnie will rejoin the starting five. In his previous eight starts this season, the 24-year-old forward averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest.

More News