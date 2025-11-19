Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Starting sans Castle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
With Stephon Castle (hip) sidelined, Champagnie will rejoin the starting five. In his previous eight starts this season, the 24-year-old forward averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest.
