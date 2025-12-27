Champagnie will start against the Jazz on Saturday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

With De'Aaron Fox (adductor) sidelined, Champagnie will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 5. In 17 starts so far this season, the 24-year-old swingman has averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.