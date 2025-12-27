Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Starting sans Fox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start against the Jazz on Saturday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (adductor) sidelined, Champagnie will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 5. In 17 starts so far this season, the 24-year-old swingman has averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Scoreless in 20 minutes•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Puts up 16 off bench in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Catches fire from range•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Won't start Monday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Accounts for 14 points in win•